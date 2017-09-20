GCISD student approached while walking home from school

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- A letter was sent home to parents of Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District students after a man reportedly approached a young student as they were walking home from school.

The Heritage Elementary student was walking on Wilshire Avenue off Heritage Avenue, north of Hall-Johnson Road, Monday when a car pulled up and a man asked the student if he or she needed a ride.

The student ran home and a relative called police. No description of the suspect has been released.

This letter was sent home with students from Superintendent Robin Ryan:

Dear GCISD Community, Safety of our students is the top priority in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Late Monday night, we learned about an incident that was reported on Monday afternoon after school involving a Heritage Elementary student. While walking home, the student was approached by a stranger in a car on Wilshire Avenue off of Heritage Avenue, north of Hall-Johnson Road in Grapevine. The student said the car pulled up, and a man inside asked if the student needed a ride. The student ran home, and a family member called police. At this time, we do not have a description of the car or the man inside. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is notifying parents and encouraging you to review stranger safety information with their children. These tips include: Never speak to strangers.

Use the buddy system.

Avoid walking alone if possible.

Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know.

If a stranger approaches you, run to a nearby house or business for help.

Trust your instincts.

If you feel you’re being followed or something is not right, seek help immediately.

When seeking help, go to a trusted adult such as a teacher, coach, police officer, parent, or older siblings.

If you have a cell phone, be prepared to dial 911.

