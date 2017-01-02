Garland woman found dead in apartment

GARLAND -- Police are investigating after a 44-year-old woman was found dead inside a Garland apartment.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to check on Linda Lee Harris at the Parkside Apartments on West Kingsley Road.

They found Harris dead inside the apartment and are investigating her death as a homicide.

The medical examiner's office has not released an official cause of death.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Garland police at (972) 485-4840 or Crime Stoppers at (972) 272-TIPS.

