Garland woman, 20, found shot in front yard

GARLAND -- Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found shot in the front yard of her home.

Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon was found by police at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Linda Drive. She was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where she died.

Detectives believe Sarabia-Marlon came home from work when she was approached by the suspect and shot.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Garland PD at (972) 485-4840. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling (972) 272-8477.

