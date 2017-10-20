Garland teen shot in head; police investigating circumstances

GARLAND, Texas -- A 15-year-old Garland boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head early Friday night.



Garland Police spokesman Lt. Pedro Barineau said officers were called to the Emergency Department at Baylor/Scott & White Medical Center-Garland after the teen arrived there in a private vehicle at about 5:15 p.m.



Witnesses who brought the boy to the hospital told officers the shooting happened on the south side of Embree Park at 1515 Dairy Road near the basketball courts. Officers searched the park for evidence while investigators interviewed the witnesses to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.



The victim was flown to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas in critical condition around 6:30 p.m. Friday.



Lt. Barineau said he was not aware of any evidence connecting this shooting with the fatal ambush of 20-year-old Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon in the 900 block of East Linda Drive in Garland early Friday morning.

