Garland police seek suspect in woman's murder

Rodney Collins (Photo: Garland Police Department)

GARLAND -- Police are searching for a man they have identified as a suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old Garland woman.

Monday, authorities announced they've issued a murder warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Rodney Collins.

On New Year's Day, Linda Lee Harris was found dead inside her apartment in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road when police responded to a welfare check call.

Police have asked for the public's help in their search. Anyone who sees Collins or has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Tips can also be made anonymously by visiting garlandcrimestoppers.org or calling 972-272-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment.

