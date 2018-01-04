Two men dead in Garland shooting

GARLAND – Police are investigating a Garland shooting that left two men dead and one injured.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Sunnyvale, where a man, identified as 26-year-old Michael Ryan Love, had arrived with gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police learned that Love set up a meeting with two subjects from an online shopping site outside a vacant house in the 6500 block of Glenmoor Drive.

Two women and another man were with Love when the meeting occurred, and an argument began between Love and one of the subjects.

Soon handguns were taken out and gunfire was exchanged between the two groups, police said.

Three people were shot. Love and an unidentified man in his group were taken to the hospital. The man's injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

One of the subjects meeting with Love was pronounced dead on the porch of the house.

Police don't believe the meeting was random.

No arrests have been made.

