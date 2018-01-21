Garland convenience store clerk killed during robbery, police say

GARLAND - A Garland convenience store clerk was killed during a robbery late Saturday, police said.
The shooting happened just before midnight at a store in the 4700 block of Broadway Boulevard.
A pedestrian had flagged down officers, who went inside the store and found the victim, 35-year-old Manish Panday, dead, according to a police news release.
Security footage obtained by police showed two suspects enter the store and try to rob Panday at gunpoint. A struggle then happened between the suspects and Panday, and Panday was fatally shot, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Garland police at 972-485-4840.
