FWPD looking for pair who broke into vehicle, stole credit cards

Suspects in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH -- Police are asking for information leading to the arrest of two people they say stole credit cards and used them at two businesses.

In the late hours of May 28, a man and woman, believed to be 18 to 20 years old, broke into a car on Stripling Drive in north Fort Worth, police say. They took several credit cards and were caught on surveillance video using them at a Walmart store on NE Loop 820. They also used them at a RaceTrac convenience store on Rufe Snow Drive.

The male suspect is described by FWPD as thin with short dark brown hair. Police say he was wearing recognizable shoes with red accents. The female suspect is thin with light brown hair.

The pair was seen driving a silver two-door hatchback vehicle.

If you have any information on these suspects, you are asked to call Fort Worth PD at (817) 392-4698.

