FWPD investigating after baby found dead in closet

FORT WORTH -- Police are investigating after a baby was found dead inside a closet in a Fort Worth home.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Woodpecker Lane, off White Settlement Road and North Academy Boulevard, for a call about an unconscious person.

They found that a 9-month-old baby had been locked inside a closet for several hours. He was deceased when they found him.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as John Norris.

Police are calling the circumstances "suspicious" at this time and the Crimes Against Children and Homicide Units have been notified.

