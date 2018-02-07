FWPD hoping DNA technology will help solve 1983 cold case murder

Julie Fuller

FORT WORTH -- Homicide detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department are using advanced DNA technology to help solve the murder of an 11-year-old girl that took place more than three decades ago.

On June 27, 1983, Julie Fuller disappeared from the Kensington Motel in Arlington after taking out the trash, police said. Her nude body was found the next day in Fort Worth, and her killer has never been found.

Over the past three decades, police have eliminated potential suspects and entered DNA into the national database without any matches, FWPD said.

They then reached out to Parabon Nanolabs and got a Snapshot DNA phenotyping report, which predicts the physical appearance and ancestry of a person using a DNA sample.

Suspect at age 25

Suspect at age 45

Suspect at age 65

Composites of the potential suspect at ages 25, 45, and 65 were given to police, and they're hoping someone can identify the suspect.

If you have any information call (817) 392-4338.

