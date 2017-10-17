Surveillance video captures a burglar fleeing a Fort Worth home. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH - It was a Thursday just after 10 a.m. when a suspected burglar came bolting out of a home with his hands full in Fort Worth's historic Ryan Place neighborhood.

The homeowner told WFAA he was home at the time. He said the burglar unlocked a back window and climbed inside. The homeowner didn't even know someone had been inside his house until he checked his surveillance system.

"To be perfectly honest, without this video we wouldn't have a lead in this case," said Sgt. Marc Povero.

Fort Worth police believe the man, seen soon after on another surveillance video using the homeowner's stolen credit card, is the person behind multiple home and business burglaries since September.

"He matches the description of a burglar that's been terrorizing this neighborhood," Povero said.

This case, like many others with Fort Worth police, has new life thanks to security video.

But just how helpful are home surveillance systems in helping police actually solve crimes? Police offered this statistic: They say cameras have led to the capture of five different people, all wanted for vehicular burglaries in the near Southside of Fort Worth in August and September alone.

"What detectives are telling us is these cameras, these doorbell cameras, are actually helping them solve cases," Povero said.

Not to mention, more than 500 Fort Worth families so far have signed up for the Fort Worth Police Department's "Community Camera Program." It's a volunteer-only list police keep of who might be willing to share their video if crimes happen nearby.

Povero reminds people that cameras don't always keep bad people from coming in. But in this situation, they believe the video will help take this case from open to closed.

Fort Worth police have asked anyone with information pertaining to the case and the suspect's identity call their department. Tips can be anonymous at 817-392-3923.

© 2017 WFAA-TV