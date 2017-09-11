FWPD: Man kills ex-wife, himself in front of child

FORT WORTH -- A woman was shot and killed by her ex-husband before he turned the gun on himself Saturday, all in front of their young child.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office says Krista Copeland, 28, died from gunshot wounds to the head Sunday morning.

At about 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Fort Worth PD found her shot inside her vehicle in the parking lot of the Southwest Regional Branch Library off Hulen Drive. Police believe she was shot by her ex-husband before he got into his vehicle and shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Copeland died at the hospital.

Police say a 6-year-old child in the car with her wasn't injured.

