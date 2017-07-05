FW confiscates hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks

Photo credit: Getty Images

FORT WORTH – They’re a Fourth of July tradition, but when do fireworks go too far?

Fireworks are illegal within Fort Worth city limits, and the Fort Worth Fire Department cracked down this Independence Day.

It implemented a new zero-tolerance policy this year, in response to complaints that they weren’t doing enough to rein in illegal fireworks, said spokesman Kyle Clay.

The fire department confiscated hundreds of pounds of fireworks on Wednesday alone.

They received 1,560 calls about fireworks from unhappy neighbors on July 4th, a 30 percent increase from last year.

But they doled out just 48 tickets for those caught in the act. Fines can run up to $4,000.

Eric Sheppard says he heard fireworks in his neighborhood until after midnight. He filled three trash bags July 5th with debris left behind on his Fort Worth street.

“Soon as it hit dark they started going,” said Sheppard. “You sitting there, next thing you know, ‘Pow!’ Sounds like somebody’s right by you with them.”

Sheppard said he enjoys the fireworks, but wants people to be responsible.

“They’re taking chances on burning people’s houses down,” said Sheppard.

The Fort Worth Fire Department hopes people remember their zero tolerance policy next year, and shoot fireworks outside city limits instead.

