Frisco teacher arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student

Travis Chupe's mugshot transposed over a Google Maps screengrab of Staley Middle School in Frisco

A Frisco middle school teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with one of his students.

Travis Chupe, an eighth grade teacher at Staley Middle School in Frisco ISD, was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday and charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

Both are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison if Chupe is convicted.

Frisco police say the department learned of the alleged offense from a report made by the 14-year-old victim’s parents.

Chupe, 35, taught mathematics and is also certified to teach English as a second language, according to his valid TEA teaching certificate.

He’s married and has two children, according to his Staley Middle School biography. The website says he worked with Frisco ISD’s technology department for eight years prior to becoming a teacher.

Anyone with information about the alleged offense is asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010 or sending an anonymous tip via text. Tipsters can text “FRISCOPD” and the tip to 847411.



