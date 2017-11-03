Friday vigil for Sherin Mathews canceled 'due to tensions'

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

A vigil scheduled for Friday night to honor the life of 3-year-old girl Sherin Mathews, who was killed last month in Richardson, has been canceled.

Mayra Perez confirmed to WFAA Friday morning that the event was canceled "due to tensions in different groups and certain individuals."

Perez said the following message was sent to those who were attending:

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are all supposed to be here for Sherin mentally and physically and continue fighting to seek justice for Sherin. The last thing we need is people to start personal conflicts and bickering. A interfaith memorial service is tentatively being planned for Saturday November 18th. Please stay tuned for more information."

There is no reschedule date at this time, Perez said.

Sherin Mathews' body was found in a culvert Oct. 22 after she disappeared from her family's home on Oct. 7. Her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, says she choked on milk and he removed her body from the home after she died. He was arrested for felony injury to a child.

Sherin Mathews had been adopted about a year earlier from India, where she was found abandoned by her birth parents. WFAA has a crew in India to find out more about Sherin's life there. Follow the journey here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV