Fourth suspect arrested in DART beating video

DALLAS -- A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the beating of a man on a DART train that went viral last month.

On July 30, the victim reportedly told a group of people on the train to quit smoking weed. This led to the group assaulting him. Two brothers, Remon and Jakobi Hendrix, and a juvenile female were arrested.

On Thursday a fourth suspect, Cameron Hendrix, 20, the brother of Remon and Jakobi, was taken into custody.

Hendrix is charged with assault and violating parole. His bond has been set at $3,000.

Remon Hendrix told WFAA in a jailhouse interview earlier this month that he and his brother got to the train station at Deep Ellum and noticed their brother fighting with the victim.

He said he doesn't regret the assault since he was helping out his brother.

