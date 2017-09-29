Fourth arrest made in killing of popular teen in White Settlement

(L-R) Chase Nix, 24, Sean Garrison, 23, Tyee Garrison, 18, and Kyle Garrison, 17, have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the killing of 18-year-old Xavier Olesko. (Photo: Tarrant County Jail White Settlement Police Department)

WHITE SETTLEMENT - A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Fort Worth teenager in White Settlement last week, police said.

Chase Nix, 24, of North Richland Hills surrendered at the Tarrant County Jail on Friday, White Settlement police said in a news release.

Sean Garrison, 23, Tyee Garrison, 18, and Kyle Garrison, 17, all from White Settlement, were arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Xavier Olesko, 18, on Sept. 18 in front of a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail. They’re charged with capital murder.

Nix, who also faces a capital murder charge, is an acquaintance of the Garrison brothers and was present at the time of Olesko’s killing, the news release said.

Read full Star-Telegram report

Copyright 2016 Star-Telegram