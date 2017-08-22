Four injured, infant safe after drive-by shooting in Southeast Dallas

Drive-by shooting injures four people in Dallas on Aug. 21, 2017.

DALLAS -- Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Southeast Dallas overnight.

Police say it happened at a car wash at 2625 Elsie Faye Heggins Street, just east of U.S. 175. Four people were hit, including a woman in her 60s.

The driver managed to make it to a Church's Chicken down the street and asked for help.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions haven't been released. Police say an infant was also inside the car but wasn't injured.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call Dallas police.

© 2017 WFAA-TV