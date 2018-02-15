Fort Worth woman shares story of unwittingly moving to Calif. with murder suspect

Jasmine Adams, 21, returned to Fort Worth after police in California arrested her boyfriend. (Photo: WFAA)

Jasmine Adams, 21, can't help but think about the what-ifs.

"I feel like it’s a blessing that I'm here. I'm just grateful for it. Very grateful," Adams said.

It's been nearly two weeks since she made it back to Texas, safe and unharmed, after spending a month in California with a man she thought she knew well.

"I mean, he seemed like a nice guy. He was sweet," she said. "He opened my door and everything."

But the man she met on a dating site, 31-year-old Brandon Sampson, wasn't who she thought. Unbeknownst to her, Sampson was wanted for murder in Dallas. When he asked Jasmine to move to California with him to take care of a relative, she agreed.

"I went willingly in the beginning. And then, how can I say, he put fear in me a little bit to go," Jasmine said.

After arriving there, Jasmine said Sampson became controlling, paranoid and threw away her phone. Her family back in Fort Worth went to police and the media to try and find her once they lost contact. Jasmine knew they were looking for her, but she felt trapped.

"We were always together 24-7, so if I would’ve left to go to police, that would’ve lead to suspicions, and I probably wouldn't be here talking to you guys," she said.

Eventually, her family said a tipster led police to Sampson in San Bernardino County, California. They arrested him and found Jasmine.

"I was shocked, I was very shocked. I was like—Wow. I didn't know I was with a murder suspect," she said.

It was only then Jasmine realized what kind of danger she'd been in. "I could’ve been that second victim," she said.

Physically, she's okay, but emotionally, she's hurt. She knows it'll take some time to truly heal.

Sampson remains in custody in California, and will eventually be brought back to Texas.

