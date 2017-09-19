Fort Worth teen fatally shot in driveway of White Settlement home

WHITE SETTLEMENT -- A Fort Worth teenager was fatally shot in the driveway of a White Settlement home Monday night, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Xavier Olesko, 18, died of a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:40 p.m. outside of a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail, the medical examiner’s website said.

His death has been ruled a homicide.



Officers were initially dispatched to the scene on a suicide call about 8:15 p.m., according to a White Settlement police news release.



Detectives were still investigating Olesko’s death Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

A Twitter account for the Brewer High School soccer team in Fort Worth posted about Olesko’s death, asking for thoughts and prayers for his family.

Lifting our Brewer Bears up in prayer tonight. Please keep the Olesko family in your thoughts and prayers too. #ripX — Brewer Bear Soccer (@BrewerHSSoccer) September 19, 2017

The boys basketball team at Western Hills High School, another nearby school, posted about Olesko’s death on Facebook. A Western Hills alumni account also tweeted about Olesko.



