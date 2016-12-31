Fort Worth police shoot armed man who threatened officers

A man was shot by police Friday night in south Fort Worth. (Google Maps)

FORT WORTH — Police shot a man who threatened and pointed a rifle toward them Friday night in south Fort Worth.

Two people flagged down a Fort Worth officer on routine patrol around 10:20 p.m. stating that their son was suicidal, said Sgt. Marc Povero, Fort Worth police spokesman.

When officers arrived at the 5300 block of Wonder Drive, a 25-year-old white male had a compound bow, often used for hunting, and was making threatening gestures to police.

He did not comply when officers ordered him to drop the bow and instead he barricaded himself inside the home, Povero said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and witnessed the man walking around with a rifle and yelling at officers from inside.

