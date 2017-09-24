Fort Worth police: Naked man arrested, but he may not be Trinity Trails attacker

Robert J. Wilson (Photo: Fort Worth police)

A naked man arrested late Friday in a parking lot may not be a suspect in a Sept. 16 attack on a woman on Trinity Trails, police said Sunday.

Robert J. Wilson, 23, of Fort Worth, is accused of attacking a 20-year-old Friday night in the parking lot of the Coventry at Cityview Apartments in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road, police said.

On Sept. 16, a female jogger was attacked by a naked male on the Trinity Trails about seven miles from the Cityview parking lot.

“So far everything that is gathered is not leading to a connection,” Officer Brad Perez said in a Sunday email. “But they are still going to do some more investigating just to be absolutely certain.”

