JULY 1, 2017: Fort Worth PD searching for liquor store bandits.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Police in Fort Worth are searching for two suspects they say broke into a liquor store in the early morning hours of July 1.

The thieves stole four half-liter bottles of Patron tequila and $60 in cash, police say, from the Liquor Den on North Beach Street just before 5 a.m.

"One suspect acted as a look-out, while the other suspect used a brick to break in the front door of the business," police said.

They ran south from the building, and police believe they got into a vehicle that was waiting for them.

The two were caught on surveillance camera, and FWPD shared the video on Twitter the morning of July 10.

#caughtoncamera Liquor Bandits



Please call 817-392-4698 if you recognize these burglars. Stole #tequila and $60. #bulletin to follow. pic.twitter.com/j13175WgLU — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 10, 2017

The suspects are described as:

A heavy set male about 6 feet tall, with his hands and face covered

A black male between 6' and 6'2", with his hands and face covered

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (817) 392-4698.

