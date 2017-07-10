Fort Worth PD searching for liquor store bandits

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Police in Fort Worth are searching for two suspects they say broke into a liquor store in the early morning hours of July 1.
The thieves stole four half-liter bottles of Patron tequila and $60 in cash, police say, from the Liquor Den on North Beach Street just before 5 a.m.
"One suspect acted as a look-out, while the other suspect used a brick to break in the front door of the business," police said.
They ran south from the building, and police believe they got into a vehicle that was waiting for them.
The two were caught on surveillance camera, and FWPD shared the video on Twitter the morning of July 10.
The suspects are described as:
- A heavy set male about 6 feet tall, with his hands and face covered
- A black male between 6' and 6'2", with his hands and face covered
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (817) 392-4698.
