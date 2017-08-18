Fort Worth PD looking for rape suspect

Sexual assault suspect

FORT WORTH -- Police in Fort Worth are asking for help solving a sexual assault that took place earlier this month.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 6, police say a female employee of a business was attacked near 500 Burnett Street in downtown Fort Worth while she was leaving work at a local club.

After the assault, police say the suspect ran from the scene. He was seen loitering in the area before the attack, police say.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras at a local business. Police are asking anyone who can identify him to call 817-392-4359.

