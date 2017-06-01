Fort Worth officer who shot man holding BBQ fork won't be retried

Fort Worth Police Officer Courtney Johnson (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- A Fort Worth police officer who shot a man holding a barbecue fork won't be retried, the State decided on Thursday.

A mistrial was declared last month in the case of Officer Courtney Johnson.

#BREAKING: the @TarrantCountyDA has made the decision NOT to retry FWPD Officer Courtney Johnson & dismissal has been filed with court #WFAA — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) June 1, 2017

"After review of the trial of the case, and the evidence produced at that trial, it is my belief that any subsequent retrial is unlikely to result in the return of a unanimous jury verdict," Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said.

The jury was deadlocked 5-7 in Johnson's case. He was charged with aggravated assault and faced 99 years or life in prison after officials say he shot Craig Adams while he had a barbecue fork in his hand.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV