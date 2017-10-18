Fort Worth man forced 13-year-old into sex trafficking, federal agents say

Marquist Fulcher, 28, of Fort Worth (Photo: Tarrant County Jail)

A Fort Worth man suspected of sexually assaulting and forcing a teenage runaway from Houston into prostitution has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of sex trafficking.

Marquist “Keezie” Fulcher, 28, entered his plea Tuesday in a Dallas federal courtroom on one count of conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking.

Fulcher, who faces a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, will be sentenced Jan. 31.

Fulcher’s plea came five months after a federal grand jury indicted him along with Chapoleon “Kidd” Fischer, 28; Shatara Armstrong, 31; Marcus Speed, 26; and Tiffany Gideon, 22 on child sex trafficking charges.

Armstrong and Gideon entered guilty pleas in the summer. Gideon is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29, and Armstrong on Jan. 31.

Trials for Fischer and Speed are set for April 2, 2018.

Federal agents said in court documents that in early 2015 Fulcher began acting as a pimp over Gideon and several other women and young girls including a 13-year-old and two 17-year-olds. One of the girls was a runaway from Houston, Fort Worth police said.

In late 2015, Armstrong began assisting Fulcher in his prostitution operation, renting rooms and creating and posting advertisements on the commercial website Backpage.com. The girls and women turned over all their money over to Fulcher.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV