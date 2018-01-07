Fort Worth man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms, taking videos of women, kids

Gabriel Cortez Batzin, 44.

A Fort Worth man was in custody Sunday, accused of installing cameras in several bathrooms at his home and taking videos of women and children, one kid as young as 3-years-old, police said.

The 44-year-old man had the hidden cameras installed in several bathrooms, police said, but authorities did not release information on how many were found in the residence.

Police identified the suspect as Gabriel Cortez Batzin, 44, who was charged Friday with five counts of improper photography or visual recordins and one count of invasive visual recording.

Batzin was arrested Tuesday after detectives investigated the case for more than a month and viewing footage.

