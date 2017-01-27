Body camera video from a Fort Worth mother and her teen daughter's arrest. (YouTube)

Friday afternoon, Fort Worth city leaders gathered to denounce the leaking of police body-camera video and documents, as well as to promise that systemic changes will be recommended to the Fort Worth Police Department in light of a December incident that remains in the headlines.

On Dec. 21, Fort Worth police responded to a disturbance on the city’s south side. The incident was streamed live on Facebook, and it showed Officer William Martin becoming physical with mother Jacqueline Craig and her daughters, Craig had called police for help after she said a neighbor hurt her 7-year-old son.

Since then, Officer Martin has served a 10-day unpaid suspension and is undergoing training. But Thursday, video from Martin’s body camera was leaked to the public, as well as documents that showed he’d been looked into for use of force in 2013.

On Friday, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced those information leaks were illegal, and they’d be administratively and criminally investigating them. He also said his decision to drop the charges against Craig and her daughter Brea Hymond was made before the video leak, even though it wasn’t announced until hours after the leak happened. Chief Fitzgerald spoke about his initial decision to charge them.

“I’ve had time to really reflect upon this,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve had tremendous community input. I can’t say I made the best initial decision. That’s just being honest with you.”

But for some, including some city leaders, what was portrayed in the leaked video and documents was troubling. Even Mayor Betsy Price, who stands by the chief, says she told him she was not happy with what she saw in the leaked information.

“I had not seen most of it. I had seen parts of the video cam about a week ago, about five to six days ago, I saw parts of the video cam. It just concerns me when you put it all together, the totality of it is much harsher than you realize,” Price says.

In a sit-down interview Friday with Fort Worth Councilwoman Gyna Bivens, she spoke candidly about the work that needs to be done in handling cases like these.

“If we were totally transparent, I wouldn’t have learned certain things from the media first,” Bivens says, referring to the leak. “And so for sure, transparency has to be considered.”

“I’m concerned, and I know other council members are too. I know the public is past concerned. The public is really ‘PO’ed’ right now and they’re calling for some kind of action," she said.

Mayor Price told reporters Friday she will be recommending systemic changes to the police department in light of this incident. She did not go into specifics, but said she would seek the help of other large cities who’ve been through similar incidents in the past.

