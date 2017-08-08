Fort Worth robbery call leads to standoff

FORT WORTH -- Three suspects tried to break into two businesses in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, leading to a SWAT standoff with the Fort Worth Police Department.
A call went out to police at 5 a.m. about a burglary in progress at a BBVA Compass bank at 8875 Camp Bowie West Boulevard. The suspects reportedly used a blow torch to get into the ATM room, our partners at the Star-Telegram report.
SWAT officers were called to the scene a short time later and searched the bank, but no suspects were found. The situation came to an end at about 7:45 a.m.
A sergeant at the scene told WFAA that it appears the suspects knew what they were doing and left a ton of damage inside the bank. There's no word yet on what, if anything, was stolen.
The sergeant also said the suspects tried to first get inside a Toyota dealership across the street before moving on to the bank.
Surveillance video from both businesses will be reviewed, the sergeant said.
Check back for more on this developing story.
