Forney police seeking public's help in death of truck driver

FORNEY - Forney police are asking the public for any information regarding the death of a UPS truck driver.

Authorities were called to conduct a welfare check for the UPS truck stopped alongside the road westbound at U.S. Highway 80 just before the FM 548 exit.

While police were on the way to the location, they received several calls about someone on the ground.

Once they arrived they found a deceased male identified as 53-year-old Rogelio Flores from Abilene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Forney Police Department at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, 1-877-847-7522. If the information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.

