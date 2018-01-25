Forney High School students arrested in hazing investigation

Forney High School

Three members of the Forney High School boys soccer team were arrested on charges of sexual assault as part of a hazing investigation.

Two of them – who are juveniles -- were arrested Thursday morning at the school. The third, an adult identified as Jacob Fisher, was booked into the Kaufman County jail. A team roster obtained by News 8 identifies him as a member of the varsity team.

Two students remain at large.

The arrests began shortly after 10 a.m. at the Forney High School campus at 1800 College Avenue.

Jacob Fisher (Photo: Kaufman County Jail)

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation several days ago.

Investigators don't believe any teachers or coaches were involved in the alleged hazing, a sheriff’s spokeswoman has said.

The school district released a new statement Wednesday afternoon, confirming that no employees were under investigation and none had been placed on leave.

The statement said the district was made aware of the allegations, which it "took very seriously," and then contacted the sheriff's department.

Keith Bell, Board President for Forney ISD, talked with WFAA Wednesday but declined to comment. He said the board was made aware of the investigation, but said an adopted board policy kept him from talking to the media about an ongoing criminal case.

