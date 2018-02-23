Former Plano baseball star gets 33 years for sexual abuse in mom's daycare

Zachary Alan Holifield

COLLIN COUNTY -- A former Plano baseball star was sentenced to 33 years in prison for sexual abuse this week.

Zachary Holifield, now 19, was arrested after a 5-year-old child told her parents in June of 2016 that she was sexually abused by Holifield while attending a daycare operated by his mother in his family's home, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

An investigation revealed that the abuse began before the child turned five years old and continued until she told her parents in 2016. Another child also came forward and claimed to be sexually abused by Holifield while attending the daycare.

After being arrested, the suspect confessed to "sexually abusing the 5-year-old on numerous occasions when his mother was busy or out of the home," Willis said. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 33 years without the possibility of parole.

Holifield was a former baseball player at Plano Senior High School and had committed to play for Oklahoma State University before his arrest, Willis added.

© 2018 WFAA-TV