Former officer charged with Jordan Edwards' murder being investigated again

The former Balch Springs police officer charged with murdering teenager Jordan Edwards may be in trouble for a different incident involving excessive force.

Former officer Roy Oliver is accused of pulling his gun out on a woman when they got into a fender bender back in April.

A Dallas County grand jury will decide Wednesday whether Oliver should face charges. If he does, that could show a pattern of excessive force leading up to the moment when he shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as he was leaving a party with friends in April.

Jordan Edwards (Mesquite ISD)

A woman says she and Oliver got into a minor car crash two weeks before that shooting. She says Oliver told her he was an officer and pulled out his gun. He says he never pointed it at her.

The grand jury should decide whether to indict him, and that information will likely be released on Friday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV