Former La Vega Football star Parrish Cobb arrested again

Parrish Cobb. Photo: McLennan County Sheriff's Office

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - Former La Vega High School football star Parrish Cobb, 19, was arrested for the second time in three months on Thursday.

The cornerback, who went on to play for Oklahoma, walked into an apartment Wednesday night with another suspect, pointed a BB gun at the victim and a roommate, and stole cash and drugs from the apartment, Norman Police said.

Investigators said the other suspect, who has not been caught or identified, wore a mask and gloves -- but Cobb did not. Video surveillance footage from the apartment complex showed Cobb and the other suspect drive away in a Ford Mustang. The Mustang was located early Thursday morning at another apartment building.

Near the Mustang was a white Chrysler that was registered to Cobb. Inside the Chrysler, which had its window rolled down, police said they noticed a box for a BB gun -- which led police to obtain search warrants for both vehicles.

Officers located Cobb inside an apartment just before 9 a.m. He was arrested and interviewed by investigators, who said he admitted to driving the Mustang with the intent to steal drugs.

Cobb was booked at 12:24 p.m. Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Police were still searching for the second suspect Thursday night.

Cobb was previously arrested in January for aggravated robbery in Waco. After that incident, he was suspended indefinitely from playing football for Oklahoma.

© 2017 KCEN-TV