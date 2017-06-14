Five months after she died, husband accused of strangling wife

Hermann Fulgence Gninia (Star-Telegram)

A 41-year-old man has been jailed on a murder warrant, accused of strangling his wife inside their east Fort Worth home in January.

Fugitive officers arrested Hermann Fulgence Gninia on Tuesday. He was being held in the Mansfield jail Wednesday with bail set at $100,000 in the case.

Gninia’s account of how his wife, 39-year-old Diossy Ndiaye, was fatally injured had been inconsistent from the beginning, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Initially, Gninia told an officer who responded to the Jan. 10 medical call at Gninia’s home in east Fort Worth, that Ndiaye had fallen as the couple argued, striking her head on the side of the bed.

He said he attempted to give her some medicine, left the home to borrow a neighbor’s phone, then returned to find Ndiaye foaming at the mouth, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

Ndiaye was taken by ambulance to Arlington Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

When homicide Detective Tom O’Brien arrived at the home in the 7200 block of Specklebelly Lane, however, Gninia told the investigator that his wife had apparently fainted while he was in another room.

