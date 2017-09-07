Female victim in Arlington murder ID'd

Two bodies found in shallow grave in Arlington neighborhood on Sept. 5, 2017. (Mel Sayavedra, WFAA)

The name of a woman found dead in a shallow grave in the backyard of an Arlington house has been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified her as Iris Chirinos, 17.

Police say she was found Monday in a grave behind a home on Burton Street, along with the body of her boyfriend. His severed head was found Saturday near a creek a few blocks away, which led police to the discovery of the grave.

Mariano Sanchez, 18, has been arrested and charged with murder, warrants reveal. He's currently being held on a burglary warrant out of Tarrant County and is charged with possessing a controlled substance in Arlington.

Mariano Sanchez

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the male victim's remains. According to witnesses, they're of a man known as "Diablo," and Chirinos was his girlfriend.

An arrest warrant reveals that Sanchez was arrested this week for a different crime, but told officers he had information about the remains that were found.

He told investigators that a man named "Cholo" had been threatening him over money, and that Cholo and a man named "Diablo" came to his house on Friday, but he didn't answer the door, the arrest warrant states.

Sanchez says he was then ordered by Cholo to go to his house on Burton Street or be killed. Sanchez says he went to the house and found a man dead in the living room. He identified him as Diablo by his clothes, the warrant states.

Sanchez says he left, but then returned when Cholo called and ordered him to come back. The arrest warrant reveals that Sanchez arrived back at the home on Burton, and went to the backyard where Cholo was digging a hole. Several other people were there watching, Sanchez said.

Sanchez told police that Diablo had moved to Texas from El Salvador and was living with Cholo. He had a girlfriend who was about 17, the warrant reveals.

A witness told Arlington PD that Sanchez and a man were overheard talking about how Diablo burglarized Sanchez's apartment, then he left because he needed to record a murder. Another witness said Sanchez told her he was forced to cut off Diablo's arms, the warrant states.

Other witnesses told APD that Cholo was showing pictures of the crime scene on his phone to people, and said he admitted to killing Diablo and his girlfriend.

A murder arrest warrant has been issued for the man believed to be Cholo, Hector Acosta-Ojeda, 28.

Hector Acosta-Ojeda (mugshot from previous crime)

He's considered armed and dangerous, APD says, He's 5'8" and 190 pounds, and has a tattoo on his arm reading "el mas odiado," which translates as "the most hated," according to the Star-Telegram.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (817) 575-8823.

