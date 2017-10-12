FBI seeks to capture 'Country Boy Bandits' bank robbers

The FBI needs your help identifying suspects, known as the "Country Boy Bandits," in connection with a rash of armed bank robberies in Fort Worth and Grapevine.

According to the FBI, the first robbery happened June 29 at the First Bank of Texas in Grapevine. The suspect wore a black stocking mask, armed with a revolver-style pistol.



The next robbery on July 10, the suspect went inside the Pinnacle Bank in Fort Worth, demanding money from the bank teller. Armed with a 45 semi-automatic handgun, the suspect shot inside the back when the teller didn't quickly respond.

During the bank robbery on Aug. 2, the suspect robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Fort Worth. This time, the suspect carried a 9 mm semi-automatic.

The suspect has been seen getting into the passenger side of a black Chevrolet Tahoe with after-market wheels and a blue Saturn Vue.

Crime Stoppers of North Texas is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of these robbery suspects.

© 2017 WFAA-TV