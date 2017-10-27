Fatal hit-and-run closes I-30 ramp

DALLAS -- A fatal hit-and-run rollover crash has closed ramps on Interstate 30 in Dallas this morning.

The ramps connecting eastbound I-30 to I-45 are closed at this time, and drivers should find alternate routes.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office tells WFAA that sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Friday, a woman was speeding on eastbound I-30 near Cesar Chavez when she rear-ended a SUV.

The female driver of the SUV lost control and rolled over into a grassy area before crashing into an overhead sign. The SUV wrapped around the pole, bending it.

The unidentified woman died from her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a Dodge Charger, got out of her car and ran away on foot. She has not been located.

I-30 was closed for a short while, but has since reopened. The ramps will be closed while crews take down the damaged sign.

© 2017 WFAA-TV