Farmers Branch officer shot during traffic stop; suspect killed

FARMERS BRANCH -- A Farmers Branch police officer was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday night, and the woman who shot him was killed.

Police said the officer pulled over a car at about 11:30 p.m. on Valley View Lane. The male driver was cooperating when the officer asked his female passenger, identified as 38-year-old Brooke Amelia Camacho, to step out of the vehicle.

Police say Camacho pulled out a gun and shot the officer, hitting his bulletproof vest. He returned fire.

Camacho and the officer were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where Camacho was pronounced dead. The officer had minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

The male driver in the car was taken to the police station for questioning. He faces no charges at this time, police said.

The officer who was shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

