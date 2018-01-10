Family believes body found in Oak Cliff is missing loved one

DALLAS -- The family of a woman who's been missing since last month believes a body recovered in a Southeast Oak Cliff home on Tuesday is her.

Jacqueline Hughes, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 1 after disappearing on Christmas.

Family members say they were searching for her when they found out about police activity at an address they feared may be connected to her disappearance.

The Dallas Police Department confirms it recovered a body from a home.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to find a cause of death and ID the person.

