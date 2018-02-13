Officer David Sherrard (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON -- Officer David Sherrard, a 13-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department, will be laid to rest today.

Sherrard became the first Richardson police officer in the department's 63-year history to be gunned down in the line of duty when he was fatally shot at the Breckinridge Point Apartments last week.

He will be laid to rest at Watermark Church in Dallas at 2 p.m. Tuesday. His funeral is closed to the public but will be streamed online here.

Sherrard leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Brandon McCall was arrested after shooting Sherrard and 30-year-old Rene Gamez, then leading a standoff with officers for hours. He's been charged with capital murder.

"It's the hardest day we've ever had," Richardson Police Chief Jimmy Spivey said in a press conference after the shooting. "We're not doing well. But... this is a police department of professionals. It is an emotionally trying, traumatic day, but they're out there doing the things they do best serving this community."

The Dallas Police Association, through the Assist The Officer Foundation, has set up a donation page. You can send donations to the Sherrard family by clicking here. All net funds donated will go directly to the family. You can contact Brian Mayes at 214-208-5842 for more information.

We will stream the funeral service live on Facebook and WFAA.com.

© 2018 WFAA-TV