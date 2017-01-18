Fallen Little Elm officer helped turn lives around

Mourners hug at a growing memorial for Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker.

LITTLE ELM -- In a small town like Little Elm, Detective Jerry Walker’s death leaves a big void.

“Every single one of us is going to be touched today by somebody who knew him,” said Little Elm resident Monica King.

Walker is the first officer in Little Elm’s history to lose his life in the line of duty. He was killed Tuesday when a man began shooting at officers in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove.

Shortly after news of his death, a memorial began to grow outside the Little Elm Public Safety Center. Well before dawn Wednesday, dozens left flowers, candles, and notes. Some sang "Amazing Grace." Others prayed. Some cried. There were hugs. By Daybreak, people began to arrive with food for officers inside.

Courtesy-- Little Elm Police Department

Officers from other departments stopped by to pay their respects.

Frisco police officers and Denton County sheriff’s deputies helped Little Elm police patrol the streets so they could mourn their loss.

“It's like we're a family here, it's like a personal loss, really,” said Elna Story, who left flowers at the memorial.

Detective Jerry Walker served with the Little Elm Police Department for 18 years. Many grew up with him as their school resource officer.

At schools across Little Elm, including Little Elm High, students and staff wore blue to show their support.

Students like Pedro Armas remember Walker well.

“Missing school one day, he actually went to the house, picked me up, took me back to school,” said Pedro Armas, now a Little Elm High School senior. “He’s a big help. I used to be getting in trouble for little minor things like talking in class. He’d be in there, he’d give me a little talk. It’s really helpful, helped me turn things around.”

Those who knew Walker say his memory will live on in the lives he touched and the difference he made for the community. Walker is remembered as going out of his way to help people turn their lives around and get back on the right track.

“My son could have been sitting in a jail somewhere if it hadn't been for Detective Walker,” said Tonya Lewis, whose son got into trouble a few years back. “He followed up with my son, he didn't just say one thing and leave him. My son went to college, he was able to come back home and get a decent job.”

“He was that difference in this community, he really was,” added Lewis, who said she knew of many other people Walker had helped.

Hundreds are expected to attend a vigil from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Little Elm Park.

(© 2017 WFAA)