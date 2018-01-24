Ex-boyfriend shoots up apartment, steals new boyfriend's car

DALLAS -- Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting at a northeast Dallas apartment complex that was domestic in nature.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Santa Fe Trails Apartments on Melody Lane, near Northwest Highway and U.S. 75.

A man reportedly went to his ex-girlfriend's apartment, police said. She was home with her 9-year-old son and new boyfriend. The ex-boyfriend broke through a window and fire gunshots inside the apartment, police said. No one was hit.

Police said the suspect then left the apartment and drove away with the new boyfriend's car. He shot up the car and then returned it to the apartment complex.

By the time he got back, police were on the scene. The suspect tried to run but ended up hurting his leg while trying to jump over a wall. He was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and evading police.

The new boyfriend ran from the apartment and hasn't been seen since, police said.

Investigators are still searching for the weapon that was used.

