Man killed during FW grocery store robbery

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

FORT WORTH -- A man is dead after a robbery turned into a shooting Thursday night.

Police were called to a Save-A-Lot grocery store at 5519 James Avenue, just north of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 35, at about 10 p.m.

Two armed men ran into the store to rob it before a man, who was an acquaintance of an employee at the store, resisted and fought back.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Raymond Huerta, was shot and killed.

The suspects are still at-large. It's unknown if they were able to take any cash or store property.

