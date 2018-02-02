FORT WORTH -- The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office says an elderly woman was fatally stabbed in a Fort Worth home on Jan. 13.

They have identified the victim as 87-year-old Nancy Kline. The office says the manner of death was homicide, and the cause of death was a stab wound of the neck.

According to ME records, Kline was found dead in the bedroom of the home, located in the 7000 block of Aspen Wood Trail. That's near the intersection of Altamesa and Bryant Irvin, on the city's southwest side.

Online appraisal district records show Nancy Kline was the owner of the home.

Fort Worth police said Friday they believe this crime was not a random incident, however homicide continues to investigate.

There is no one in custody.

WFAA will continue to monitor this case, as we have for weeks, and bring you the latest developments as soon as we learn them.

