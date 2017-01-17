Dying in Dallas: Family gets news they prayed for

Editor’s Note: The “Dying in Dallas” series is all about telling the stories of murder victims who cases are often ignored -- those cases that often get little more than a blip on the nightly newscast or a brief in the newspaper. Last August, we aired a segment on the murder of Luis Segovia. Over the weekend, police announced they issued a capital murder warrant. Police credit the “Dying in Dallas” series with helping them solve the case.

Tonight, we visited with his family to talk about the heartache they still feel six months later, as well as the bittersweet joy they have knowing that police are on the hunt for his accused killer, Earl Wayne Humphries.

DALLAS -- Luz Segovia is now eight-and-half-months pregnant. She starts crying just talking about her brother, Luis, who'll never get to know his niece.



“I’m pretty sure he would be happy,” she says.



She’s wearing a shirt with the word “Me” on top and “Mini Me” across the bottom.



“He would be rubbing my belly,” she says. “He’s going to be her angel.”



Luz says Earl Wayne Humphries, the convicted felon police say killed her brother, has hurt her family so deeply that she can barely talk about it. Humphries is still at large and they’re hoping he’s caught soon.



“His actions have really hurt us, my mother and father,” says Luz, 20. “His actions were really cruel.”



It happened the night of July 10.



Luis and his older brother, Michael, were out cruising. Best friends and constant companions, the brothers stopped by the neighborhood Texaco on Great Trinity Forest Parkway. Michael ran in for cigarettes. Luis stayed in the SUV.

Surveillance video shows a man in neon yellow shorts walk up and appear to get in the SUV.



The SUV begins to shake, the car door opens and Luis is shoved to the pavement.



From inside the store, Michael heard a popping sound. He ran after the fleeing SUV. He and other bystanders tried to help. It was too late.



After News 8 showed that surveillance video, police received an anonymous tip that put a name to that face: a convicted felon named Earl Wayne Humphries. Months would go by as police gathered statements from witnesses to confirm that it was Humphries.



Friday was Daisy Segovia's 15th birthday, the day the family got word the warrant had been issued for Humphries.



“The best gift, the best gift that I could have received,” she says. “Great news.”



There many days that they thought they'd never know who killed Luis. They’ve celebrated his birthday and the holidays with heavy hearts.

“It hurts even more that we can't wake him up in the morning, giving him a hug and telling him ‘happy birthday,’” Daisy says. “And now we have to go the cemetery to tell him ‘happy birthday.’”

“It’s not the same anymore,” she adds. “Nothing is the same anymore.”

In their modest home, they keep a shrine to smiling, happy-go-lucky young man they called “Pelon.”

There’s a large picture of him at a Chinese restaurant where they’d taken him to eat for his birthday. They laughed as they recalled how much he loved to eat.

There’s also candle that they keep constantly lit meant to light his way to heaven, as well as a glass of water for when he gets thirsty on the path there.

“He's still in our hearts in our house and in our memories,” Luz says. “It's one way to have him here.”

When he died, the family donated Luis’ organs. Four people lived because Luis died.



His brother Michael, called him a super hero when we spoke this past summer.



“They got more time to be with their families,” Luz said. “They got more time to have joy with them.”



They’re praying their story gives other grieving families hope that justice can be done.



“Don’t lose hope,” Luz says. “It might take time, but there’s always hope.”



What the sisters miss most is the way that he used to constantly pick on them, in good-natured way, of course.



“That’s what I miss,” Luz says. “That’s what I truly miss is him getting me mad because it would be so funny to him.”



As we spoke, Luz laughed and cried at the memory of the brother who was taken away far too young and who will be forever in her heart.

Editor’s Note: We are committed in 2017 to keep telling the stories of those who have died in Dallas.

Copyright 2016 WFAA