Drunk driver arrested for man's death on I-20

Olivia Rehonic

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Police have arrested a woman they say was drunk driving when she hit a disabled vehicle, killing one person, early Friday morning.

At about 2:45 a.m., Donald Norman Clifford II, 32, was driving when his vehicle "became disabled in the right lane of the freeway" on eastbound Interstate 20 near the President George Bush Turnpike exit, police said.

Olivia Rehonic, 21, was driving a pickup truck when she hit the back of Clifford's vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rehonic was arrested at the scene for intoxication manslaughter.

Police believe that Clifford's vehicle became disabled due to him being involved in a crash earlier that morning in Arlington in which he had fled.

That crash is still under investigation by Arlington PD.

