Drones assisting officers in search for Sherin Mathews

Drones are being used to help law enforcement officers in the search for a missing 3-year-old from Richardson.

Sherin Mathews disappeared last week after her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, says he put her in an alley behind their home at 3 a.m. for not drinking her milk.

He was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Tuesday morning police were seen searching a field and creek. Police wouldn't give WFAA their exact location as they didn't want to draw a crowd.

Drones were seen being used in the field, along with officers from the Mansfield Police Department and several unmarked police cars.

