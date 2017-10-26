Driver makes empty threats at Mesquite gas station following crash

A man made threats at a Mesquite QuikTrip following a crash on Interstate 30

A man was taken into custody after making threats at a Mesquite gas station following a car crash on Interstate 30, police said.

Following a crash near I-30 and Galloway Avenue, Mesquite police say the driver of one of the vehicles got out and went to a nearby QuikTrip gas station and made a threat about having smeared something on his body that he claimed was harmful to others.

Hazmat officers from Dallas Fire-Rescue swabbed the man for the alleged substance and found that it didn’t pose any danger.

Dallas police told Mesquite PD that the man had previously been involved in “a disturbance” in Dallas. The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and brought to a Dallas hospital for “medical and psychiatric evaluation,” police said.

Eastbound I-30 was closed for nearly three hours but reopened around 8:30 a.m.

