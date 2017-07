Michael Filmore

HOUSTON - A DPS trooper has been suspended after he was arrested on a prostitution charge in Houston.

Michael Fillmore, 41, was arrested by a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday. According to a court document,

Fillmore was busted after agreeing to pay for sex.

He was off-duty at the time.

